CENTER, MO. — Adria Palmer, counselor at Mark Twain High School, said sex trafficking isn’t something we can pretend to ignore.
“I want parents, grandparents and guardians to know that just because we are from a small rural area doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” she said. “Because it absolutely is.”
Palmer specializes in discussing the dangers of human trafficking through the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. She became involved with the organization, based in Columbia, after hearing a presentation at school.
Some of the examples she uses in her speaking engagements come from personal experiences she has had with students at Mark Twain High School.
Palmer was once approached by a female student who told her that a new boyfriend would be picking her up from school, and Palmer immediately told her no.
“It ended up being a man from out of state,” Palmer said. “If she hadn’t told me that then it could have actually happened.”
She gave another example of text messages a parent intercepted from a female student that were found to be from an adult male who was making plans to meet her. Palmer said the man was prosecuted.
Palmer pinpoints middle school students as the most targeted age group with online sex trafficking, because they often are easily influenced and have access to social media and gaming devices.
A recent news release from the FBI also warns that 14-to-17-year-old males are being targeted in a sextortion scheme, in which a sexual predator poses as a young female through an online platform.
The predator then asks to switch to a video platform where the young male is coerced into explicit activity. The video is secretly recorded and used as blackmail with threats to make the footage public unless he continues to participate in the activity.
Palmer said she has not personally spoken with a student this has happened to, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening locally. She said blackmail is common with sex trafficking cases.
“Think about a 14-year-old thinking that a nude photo or video was going to get out to their parents, teachers and friends,” Palmer said. “That public humiliation is enough to get them to continue to send them.”
The FBI reports that embarrassment is what usually prevents victims from reporting sextortion and due to this, offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world. One person coming forward might save countless others.
Acting Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI St. Louis Division stresses the importance of discussing online safety and to tell children that they will not be in trouble with the law if they come forward.
“As with many crimes where people are manipulated and fall prey, perpetrators are relying on the victim to be embarrassed and not report it,” said Davis.
Palmer also said talking to your child is important.
“I just really just encourage them to be open and have conversations with their kids that there are predators online who are posing as someone else,” she said. “Tell them they should never talk to someone or send pictures, videos or personal information, like addresses and phone numbers, to someone they do not know in person.”
She also said to regularly check your their phones.
“Sometimes parents think if they don’t look at their child’s phone then it’s just not happening or that it’s an invasion of privacy,” she said. “These kids are minors, and you have every right to go through their phones and password-protect them.”
Palmer named Snapchat as one of the most dangerous apps, and advises parents to put the app in ghost mode.
“If they aren’t in ghost mode then it is showing their location at all times, and anyone who is friends with them can see where they are,” she said. “It’s terrifying.”
She also said to make sure your child “friends” people who they personally know. She said many kids will see mutual friends on a friend request but they need to know that’s not enough to accept the request.
“Predators will make things look familiar and then that feels safe,” she said.
Palmer said the coalition task force reported that when they create a fake Snapchat account, they begin receiving friend requests from predators before they can even adjust the privacy settings — which is about 17-25 seconds.
“They are from people who are making it their full-time job to see who is making a new account and trying to get in and send messages before the privacy can be set,” she said.
Palmer named Tick Tock as another hotspot for predators, but also mentioned that any platform with chat features — including gaming systems — can become a place for grooming and building a relationship with a child.
Palmer said when Russ Tuttle, from the Stop Trafficking Project, came to speak to the school and gave a surprising example on just how prevalent online trafficking has become.
“He said he would much rather let his 5-year-old daughter go to the shopping center alone than give her a phone,” she said. “That’s how much more dangerous technology is with these predators.”
For more information on having Adria Palmer speak at your organization or event, contact her at apalmer@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
