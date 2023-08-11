curry owners

Todd and Austin Curry pose with the newly purchased Sawyer's Creek Fun Park. The owners play to revitalize it, there is currently no opening date set due to renovations.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Mark Twain Cave Owners purchased Sawyer’s Creek Fun Park on August 2, 2023.

Todd and Austin Curry, owners of the Mark Twain Cave Complex, purchased Sawyer’s Creek Fun Park with the intent of revitalizing it. No opening date has been released yet, because renovations are being planned.

