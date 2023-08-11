HANNIBAL — Mark Twain Cave Owners purchased Sawyer’s Creek Fun Park on August 2, 2023.
Todd and Austin Curry, owners of the Mark Twain Cave Complex, purchased Sawyer’s Creek Fun Park with the intent of revitalizing it. No opening date has been released yet, because renovations are being planned.
Sawyer’s Creek, which opened in 1989 as a fun park, is built on the historic remains of the Cameron family dairy farm. The Cameron family was an integral part of Mark Twain Cave’s history, purchasing the cave in 1923 and operating it until 2020 when it was sold to the Curry family.
Now, 100 years later, Mark Twain Cave is bringing the Cameron family’s farm back under its umbrella, and the Curry's are excited to see where this new adventure will lead.
“We are always looking for the next right thing to do for the Cave," said Austin Curry, owner of Mark Twain Cave. "We look for ways to extend the legacies that surround the cave and how we can cultivate the memories that families are creating here everyday. Adding Sawyer’s Creek opens up so many new and exciting possibilities."
“We felt like it was the right thing to do. We have found that when opportunities knock, you better be ready to answer the door," saidTodd Curry, owner of Mark Twain Cave.
Since the Curry's purchase of the Cave in 2020, they have been working to expand Hannibal’s already rich historical heritage and to be a contributor in making Hannibal a must-see destination for visitors from all around the globe.
Recent accomplishments include the purchase and remodeling of the Hannibal Trolley Company (now the Hannibal Tour Company), the development of the Mark Twain Cave Campground and improvements to the Complex itself. According to the Curry's, more is in store.
