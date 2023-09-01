SAVERTON, Mo. — A Saverton boy was injured in a Thursday night street bike crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Apollo street bike driven by a 9-year-old boy was heading north at 6:30 p.m. on private property on West Drive in Saverton. The patrol said the bike impacted a ditch and ejected the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.