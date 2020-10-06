QUINCY -- With the Christmas season fast approaching, the Salvation Army once again is seeking red kettle bell ringers in Quincy, Hannibal and surrounding areas.
According to a news release from the charitable organization, the need for bell ringers is greater than ever due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Volunteer coordinator Jeremy Koren said in the release that the theme to this year's Christmas campaign is "Rescuing Christmas."
"When you volunteer to ring bells, you are helping the Salvation Army rescue Christmas for hundreds of local families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Koren said in the release. "We want to assure all volunteer and paid bell ringers that we have put safety measures in place to help them stay safe and healthy during their time ringing at at a kettle."
Volunteer and paid positions are available from Nov. 6 through Christmas Eve. Applications are available at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St., in Quincy, and the Salvation Army Family Store, 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, in Hannibal.
Bell ringing hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in both Quincy and Hannibal.
Volunteers can sign up at registertoring.com. For more information on volunteering, contact Koren at jeremy.koren@usc.salvationarmy.org.