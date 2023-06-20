Quincy, IL – The Salvation Army Area Command Food Pantries in Quincy and Hannibal are in immediate need of meat donations. Servings of meat are used for the food boxes given to families in need.
The organization requests donations of one-pound meat packages such as ground beef or pork, brown and serve sausage, hot dogs, pork chops, steaks, chicken, pre-packaged sandwich meat and canned meat.
“Providing a protein source to families is important as it allows people to feel fuller longer, provides energy, and teaches children the basics of having a well-balanced diet,” stated Social Services Director Heidi Welty. “Our communities are fantastic at helping us in times of need, and we are asking for help to fill our freezers with meat.”
In support of this need, KICK-FM 97.9 and County Market are teaming up to give away four tickets to see the Cubs play the Cardinals in St. Louis on July 30. Donations of meat or financial support will be entered to win the tickets and a $100 gas card.
Qualifying contributions can be made at the Meat Me in St. Louis event on June 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the County Market locations in Quincy and Hannibal.
For more information regarding the need for donations or the event on June 30, please contact Matt Schmidt at 217-231-5694.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.