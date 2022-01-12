HANNIBAL — The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is part of a statewide effort to reduce fatalities and disabling injuries on Missouri Roads. The coalition has reimbursement grant funding available to local organizations/agencies for equipment and/or programs that can assist in this effort.
Typical grants are between $200 and $2,000 per request, yet they are not limited. To be eligible, an agency or organization must be operating within the 17-county region of northeast Missouri. More information about the coalition is available by visiting their website at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Northeast-Region.
Applications for the grants are available by sending an email request to marisa.ellison@modot.mo.gov, and including the following:
- Specific equipment — it’s best to provide a screen shot/email with a specific dollar amount and a specific number/amount of equipment (one, two, three, etc.). It’s also beneficial to provide justification about how this equipment directly correlates with efforts to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes. Radar guns and preliminary breath tests are acceptable (among other items); however, body cams and other equipment not associated with reducing crashes will not be authorized. If unsure, please ask.
- Specific programs: If there is a program or educational items that can assist in the mission, please include details in the email about the program, how it will impact lives/potentially save lives, how much is being requested and associate those costs with items, like labor, educational items or literature.
Overall, approved requests will support focus areas of the Strategic Highway Safety Plan, Show-Me Zero: Seat belts, distracted driving, speed, impairment, teen drivers, older drivers or pedestrians.
This grant funding is available until it is all awarded or until May 2022, which is toward the end of the state fiscal year (June 30). More information is available by contacting Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety Facilitator Marisa Ellison at marisa.ellison@modot.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.