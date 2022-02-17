PALMYRA, Mo. — Would the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of West Ely Road and Veterans Road effectively reduce the number of traffic accidents that occur at that location?
Dave Moller made such a request during the Monday’s meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Moller pointed out that there have been several serious accidents at that intersection since Veterans Road was opened to traffic several years ago. He added that he believes the construction of a roundabout would solve the problem.
Larry Welch, Eastern District commissioner, said that he has visited the location many times and believes there is good visibility in all directions. He added that he thinks driver inattentiveness is to blame for the running of stop signs that are located on West Ely Road.
Another consideration that was discussed by the commissioners was the high cost of constructing a roundabout.
No action on the request was taken by the commission, which indicated it would keep Moller’s proposal under consideration.
In other business, Brian Untiedt, area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, and Anna Gill, of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, provided the commissioners with an update on the construction program status for Marion County. They reviewed the county’s needs list and discussed the start of the planning process for the Hannibal Expressway.
Craig Parsons, the newly appointed administrator of the Marion County health department, introduced himself to the commission. The commissioners unanimously appointed Parsons as the county health officer for Marion County.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that Matt Courtney has applied with the County Planning and Zoning Board for a C1 zoning permit so that a paintball field can be located on property near Mo. 6. A hearing will be scheduled with the planning and zoning board.
Stice said she has received the quote for replacement of the carpeting in the courtroom at the Palmyra courthouse. She noted that the amount was high and will need to be bid by the county.
Stice has received two applications for ARPA funding. One is from the Zion Lutheran Daycare for flooring and plumbing. The other is from the Grow & Learn Daycare which has submitted receipts for reimbursement. Stice has turned the requests over to the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.