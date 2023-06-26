HANNIBAL — The 28th Annual Hannibal Cannibal is Saturday, July 1 with a rolling start between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m.

Like the previous few years Highway 79 from Church Street to Continental Cement will be closed for the race. The highway will be closed starting at 6 a.m. to prepare for the race, starting at 8:30 a.m. the course will begin to open back up starting at Continental Cement and proceeding north.

