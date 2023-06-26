HANNIBAL — The 28th Annual Hannibal Cannibal is Saturday, July 1 with a rolling start between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m.
Like the previous few years Highway 79 from Church Street to Continental Cement will be closed for the race. The highway will be closed starting at 6 a.m. to prepare for the race, starting at 8:30 a.m. the course will begin to open back up starting at Continental Cement and proceeding north.
Additionally, Main Street will be closed from North Street to Church Street and Church Street will close from Main Street to Highway 79.
There will also be no parking along the Main Street and Church Street sections of the race course from 3:00 am on July 1 until the end of the race.
Hannibal Regional Foundation is excited to continue this long-standing race favorite and appreciates the community’s support of this event.
There is still time to register for the race by contacting the Hannibal Regional Foundation at (573) 629-3577.
