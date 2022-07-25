Riedel Grants to help at-risk children in Hannibal

From Left, Riedel Trustee April Baldwin presents a check to Douglass Community Services Chief Development Officer Stacy Nicholas to benefit the Foster Grandparents and CASA programs.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Two programs that help at-risk children will be able train more volunteers with the help of recent grants from Hannibal’s Riedel Foundation.

The Riedel Board of Trustees awarded $3,160 to the Foster Grandparent program and $1,490 to CASA. Those programs are led by Douglass Community Services.

