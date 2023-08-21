Check presentation

Riedel Foundation Trustee Michael Gaines presents a check to Paul Buckman of the Hannibal Kiwanis Club. The $4,000 matching grant will provide coats and shoes to Hannibal children in need.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Trustees of the Riedel Foundation awarded a $4,000 matching grant to help the Hannibal Kiwanis Club provide coats and shoes to children in need at Hannibal schools.

The items are purchased locally at a discount from JC Penney and distributed to children whom the school has identified as in need.

