Check Presentation

Erin Vlasaty, Girl Scout Fund Development Manager; Jill Dameron, GS Database Manager; Robbie Hagan, Mariner Skipper; Kristin Fasnacht, GS Community Engagement Manager; and Bill Criagmiles, Riedel Trustee at a check presentation for the Girl Scout Mariners.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A Mariner Girl Scout program is coming to Hannibal with the support of the George H. Riedel Foundation.

Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles presented a $16,331 check to the Girl Scouts that will cover all supplies to start a Mariner program, which teaches water skills to members.

