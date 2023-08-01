HANNIBAL — A Mariner Girl Scout program is coming to Hannibal with the support of the George H. Riedel Foundation.
Riedel Trustee Bill Craigmiles presented a $16,331 check to the Girl Scouts that will cover all supplies to start a Mariner program, which teaches water skills to members.
“This grant is a good collaboration for us,” said Craigmiles. “It’s structured so that our grant provides all the start-up materials, then an endowment from the Girl Scouts sustains it in the future. That way we know the Mariner program will be available to Girl Scouts in Hannibal for many years.”
The Mariner Girl Scouts is a special interest troop that offers adventure on, in, and near the water. It’s open to girl scouts in 7 to 12 grade, giving them the opportunity to engage in water-focused activities. The girls will learn skills in swimming, safety and rescue, weather and navigation, plus canoeing, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding or boating.
“The Mariners acquire skills that allow them to take action on oceans, lakes, and rivers; explore careers related to water and the environment surrounding water; and participate in associated local events and competitions,” said Robbie Hagen, a Mariner program skipper who will assist in leading the new troop. “It helps cultivate a love of outdoor and aquatic adventure as well as an overall interest in Girl Scout participation in the community.”
The Riedel grant will cover the purchase of essential watercrafts such canoes and a canoe trailer that will be stored in Hannibal for the exclusive use of the Hannibal’s Mariner Girl Scouts. Plus, covers all the associated costs, including storage, uniforms, manuals, two annual events and all the accessories needed to run the program.
The Riedel Foundation has been a long-time supporter of scouting. Locally, they provided the funds to start 10 Daisy troops, two robotics troops, STEM camp and mental health awareness programs for schools in addition to other projects and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.