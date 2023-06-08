Riedel Foundation awards matching grant to Juneteenth puppetry program

The Riedel Foundation awards the Juneteenth Coalition a $1,750 matching grant towards professional training to put on a puppet performance. The performance will take place June 17.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal youth will present a puppet program with proceeds from a Riedel Foundation matching grant to the Juneteenth Coalition.

The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition is raising donations to match the $1,750 Riedel grant. That money is going toward professional training to put on puppet performances with a message of inclusivity.

