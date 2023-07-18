Junior Achievement Grant

Riedel Foundation Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein presents a check to fund Junior Achievement in Hannibal. Pictured left to right: Hannibal Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Ted Sampson, Junior Achievement Board Member J.R. Bareis, HPS Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr, HPS Superintendent Susan Johnson, JA Director Taylor Rakers, Riedel Foundation Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A Riedel Foundation grant will bring the Junior Achievement (JA) program to three Hannibal schools this upcoming school year.

The $18,500 grant will fund the JA curriculum for the approximately 250 students who attend Oakwood Elementary and the 400 students at Mark Twain Elementary. It will also cover the cost of a career fair for 250 students at Hannibal Middle School.

