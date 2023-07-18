HANNIBAL — A Riedel Foundation grant will bring the Junior Achievement (JA) program to three Hannibal schools this upcoming school year.
The $18,500 grant will fund the JA curriculum for the approximately 250 students who attend Oakwood Elementary and the 400 students at Mark Twain Elementary. It will also cover the cost of a career fair for 250 students at Hannibal Middle School.
“Our aim is to teach financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship starting at a young age, bringing awareness and laying the foundation for skills they’ll need to succeed in the future,” J.R. Bareis, a board member and volunteer for JA said. “What I really love about JA is that we bring in volunteers from local businesses who mentor and teach with practical, hands-on activities.”
As elementary school children progress through the JA curriculum, they move on to their middle school years and the career fair. There, students build on concepts learned in the elementary program to help them make difficult decisions that lie ahead about their educational and professional future.
Riedel Foundation Lead Trustee Dr. Michael Bukstein said the grant fits in well with the spirit of the Riedel legacy. “As a banker, George Riedel had a natural interest in finance,” Bukstein said. “He also wanted his trust fund to benefit the children of Hannibal. The Junior Achievement program brings both of Mr. Riedel’s major interests together, making this a perfect fit for a substantial grant award.”
Mr. Riedel and his father were directors of F&M Bank for a combined 90 years. Since it was established in 2000, the Riedel Foundation has awarded more than six million dollars to nonprofit agencies that serve Hannibal.
