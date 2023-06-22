Riedel Foundation supports Humane Society walking path with grant

Riedel Trustee Michael Gaines presents a $1,000 check to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society to help build a walking and activity path at the Hannibal animal shelter.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Trustees with the George H. Riedel Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society to help build a walking and activity path at the shelter’s new facility.

With the Riedel grant, the Humane Society has raised nearly half of its estimated goal of $22,000 to build the paved trail at the animal shelter at 7135 Veterans Road in Hannibal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.