Riedel Foundation Awards $50,000 grant to YMCA of Hannibal

Riedel Foundation Administrator Sarah Deien presents a check to the YMCA of Hannibal. Pictures from left are YMCA CEO Eric Abts, YMCA Board Chairwoman Courtney Baries, YMCA Community Engagement Director Crystal Freeman and Deien.  

 Submitted Photo

HANNIBAL — The George H. Riedel Foundation presented a $50,000 check to support scholarships and programs at the YMCA of Hannibal. The trustees will consider another substantial contribution later in the fiscal year.

A significant portion of the grant will allow the Y to offer scholarships for membership and programming to low-income Hannibal residents. Approximately $100,000 in financial assistance was awarded to 650 individuals in need in 2022. In fact, about 30% of all youth programming is provided through scholarships.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.