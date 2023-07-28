Riedel Foundation Awards $50,000 grant to YMCA of Hannibal

HANNIBAL — The George H. Riedel Foundation presented a $50,000 check to support scholarships and programs at the YMCA of Hannibal. The trustees will consider another substantial contribution later in the fiscal year.
A significant portion of the grant will allow the Y to offer scholarships for membership and programming to low-income Hannibal residents. Approximately $100,000 in financial assistance was awarded to 650 individuals in need in 2022. In fact, about 30% of all youth programming is provided through scholarships.
“Our commitment is that no one will ever be turned away from the YMCA for their inability to pay, however our costs to staff, supply, and run these programs continue to rise,” said Hannibal YMCA CEO Eric Abts. “Annual funding from the Riedel Foundation allows us to continue to offer our services to people who would not otherwise be able to afford a membership.”
Another area that benefits from Riedel funding are the preschool and after school programs. The daycare program is full, with about 50 children on the wait list. In addition, as many as 250 youth between the ages of 11 and 18 come to the Y after school.
“We offer a safe place for kids to go after school. We are expanding what we can offer this large group, including converting a racquetball court into a virtual reality lounge,” Abts said. “Meanwhile, the senior citizen population is the fastest growing demographic at our facility. We are being met with ongoing challenges with space, equipment, and funding to start these critical needs based programs for our seniors.”
Since it was founded in 2000, the Riedel Foundation has awarded large grants annually to the YMCA of Hannibal. Last year’s grants totaled $133,000. This $50,000 grant is part of the total award that will be decided by trustees before the end of the year.
“Mr. Riedel was a huge supporter of the YMCA,” said Riedel Foundation Administrator Sarah Deien. “Though the trustees have total discretion in how to distribute grant awards, they’ve always shown a great commitment to the Y, in honor of the Riedel legacy.”
