HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $7,500 grant to the CHART Teen Task Force to help in its efforts to decrease unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases for teenagers in Hannibal.
The grant award will be divided, with $5,000 going toward the 2024 CHART Teen Health Fair. The remaining balance will fund the infant and pregnancy simulator program and the sexuality education program in the Hannibal school district.
“There has been a significant change in the number of births to teens in Marion county since 1995, when the CHART Teen Task Force started its work,” said Dr. Sandra Ahlum, a founder of the program.
She notes that births to teens from ages 15 to 19 in Marion county decreased 81% from 1995 to 2021. The Riedel Foundation has been a long-time supporter of CHART.
“With this grant, we can really see where Riedel funding has helped make a difference,” said Riedel Trustee April Baldwin. “When CHART submits a follow-up report, we see how many teenagers have been reached through their programs, and we see their efforts reflected in the fewer incidences of teenage pregnancy.”
Earlier this year, more than 500 teenagers turned out for CHART’s annual health fair. They also sponsored sexuality programs for 800 students. In addition, 180 students took part in the pregnancy and infant simulator classwork.
