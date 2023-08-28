Check Presentation

Riedel Trustee April Baldwin presents a grant award to Dr. Sandra Ahlum with the CHART Teen Task Force.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Riedel Foundation has awarded a $7,500 grant to the CHART Teen Task Force to help in its efforts to decrease unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases for teenagers in Hannibal.

The grant award will be divided, with $5,000 going toward the 2024 CHART Teen Health Fair. The remaining balance will fund the infant and pregnancy simulator program and the sexuality education program in the Hannibal school district.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.