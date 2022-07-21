HANNIBAL – Riblet the pig is becoming a regular at some area restaurants greeting diners for fun photo-ops, meanwhile educating them on the important topic of local foster care.
Underneath the life-size Riblet suit is Tamitha Ague, branch director of the Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect Office. She, along with other staff, have been visiting area restaurants for the fundraiser, Ribs for Kids fundraiser.
While Ribs for Kids is a signature fundraiser for the FosterAdopt Connect organization, it is the first year for the Hannibal location which opened earlier this year and they have now held two events.
On Tuesday afternoon, Wayne BBQ in Hannibal hosted the group where the restaurant crew served guests and the FosterAdopt group mingled and talked about their organization to diners. The restaurant will present a check to the group next week.
Fitting for Riblet’s local debut, the first event was hosted by Rebel Pig in Palmyra on June 28 and on July 13 Rebel Pig presented a check to FosterAdopt in the amount of $500.
“We were very grateful that Rebel Pig was our first in Palmyra and that Wayne was our first in Hannibal,” Ague said.
Ague said Palmyra and Hannibal were great locations for the first of the Ribs for Kids fundraisers. She also hopes to collaborate with other businesses within their Northeast Missouri coverage area such as the Bowling Green or Louisiana area.
Local grocery stores are also a great option for the Ribs for Kids programs, where select items can be tagged with FosterAdopt Connect stickers with a portion of those sales going to the program.
“We want to make sure that this is a region-wide fundraiser so that every town we serve can be touched by this,” she said.
Palmyra Chief of Police Eddie Bogue, who was present for the check presentation at the Rebel Pig, commented that FosterAdopt Connect is a good thing for the community and beyond. Having been a foster parent himself, Bogue understands the needs of foster families when a child comes to them with only a garbage bag, or less, full of belongings.
“People don’t realize what all you need until you are there and these people are offering services to help the foster parents along,” he said. “We have fewer foster parents and so many kids who need foster services. This is another avenue to make the community aware of those things.”
FosterAdopt Connect has nine locations around Missouri and Kansas. From advocating for foster families and helping them navigate the welfare system, to providing existing families with tools they need to stay together through foster prevention, they provide many levels of service.
They also have a clothing closet, Sammy’s Window, which is located in the front of the FosterAdopt Connect office and provides tangible needs to area foster and adoptive families through donations from the community.
From baby beds to prom dresses, the staff at FosterAdopt are prepared to help foster families fill their needs.
“DFS has done as much as they can and are overwhelmed and understaffed,” said Ague. “It’s really nice to know that DFS has another agency in the community that they can fall back on to give that support so they can do what they need to do.”
FosterAdopt Connect will soon expand into the building beside it and add a few more employees to help serve the growing needs of foster and adoptive families.
For businesses interested in participating in the Ribs for Kids program, please contact Tamitha Ague at the Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect office at 573-719-1472.
