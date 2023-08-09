HANNIBAL — Hannibal School District #60 announced its revised free and reduced price policy students unable to pay the full price of meals served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
Applications for those eligible are available at the school office. To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price School Meals Family Application and return it to the school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required as a condition of eligibility.
A complete application includes: (1) household income from all sources or Food Stamp/TANF case number, (2) names of all household members and (3) the signature and last four digits of social security number or indication of no social security number of adult household member signing the application. School officials may verify current income or other information provided on the application at any time during the school year.
Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Households with children who are eligible under the foster, Head Start, homeless, migrant or runaway programs should contact the school for assistance in receiving meal benefits. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants may be eligible for free or reduced price meals.
Children who are members of households currently certified as receiving Food Stamps, TANF or FDPIR are eligible for free meals. To complete an application, the household must provide the names of the children, a statement that the household receives the qualifying benefits, the Food Stamps/TANF/FDPIR case number and the signature of the adult household member making application.
If a family member becomes unemployed or if family size changes, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible for these benefits.
Under the provisions of the policy, the Secretary to the Food Service Coordinator will review the applications and determine eligibility.
If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to Susan Johnson, Superintendent, 4650 McMasters Ave., Hannibal MO, 63401, 573-221-1258. Hearing procedures are outlined in the policy. A complete copy of the policy is on file in each school and in the central office where any interested party may review it.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
