Local education officials adopted this family-size income criteria for determining eligibility for free and reduced priced meals.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal School District #60 announced its revised free and reduced price policy students unable to pay the full price of meals served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

Applications for those eligible are available at the school office. To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price School Meals Family Application and return it to the school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required as a condition of eligibility.

