VANDALIA, Mo. — Agape House board members met July 19 and immediately inspected the guest house. Members gave wholehearted approval for recent minor repairs both inside and outside the house.
While the repairs are mostly cosmetic, there were a few structural adjustments made.
The house manager reported having hosted 41 guests in June, including 13 children. It was noted that three children were under the age of 4. The need continues for bottled water.
Board president Rich Duffner reported having contacted staff at First Christian Church for continued provision of their basement in case of threatening weather. Kay Robnett met recently with United Way of Audrain County board members for the annual interview.
Final approval was given for the recently amended and revised bylaws as well as house rules and policies.
Board members in attendance were Jane Duffner, Rich Duffner, Janet Heim, Sterling Holbrook, Eldora Lowry, Floy Oliver and Kay Robnett.
The next meeting will be held August 16.
Monetary gifts received in June include the following: Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Curryville Baptist Church; Farber Baptist Church; Lockewood Park Baptist Church of Mexico; Hopewell Church and John Yost of Thompson; Spencer Creek Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Southside Baptist Church, all of Vandalia. Gifts were given in memory of former house manager, Doris Donoho, by Karen Craig, Kay Robnett and the Van-Far Class of 1962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.