MONROE CITY, Mo. — When Clifford Talton first walked into Monroe City High School as a student in 1955, in compliance with new integration laws, he never dreamed that his son, Ed Talton, would one day be the principal of the school.
Yet Ed Talton names his father as one of the biggest influences that brought him to the position. In fact, Clifford Talton became a trailblazer in the Monroe City community, stepping out in courage and with grace.
Clifford Talton was the first Black police officer in Monroe City and then moved on to become the first alderman there. Ed Talton, who is now the principal of Monroe City High School, said that his dad faced many obstacles but his heart and integrity endeared him to the community.
In the early 1970s Clifford Talton worked at Underwoods, which is now General Mills, during the day and then went in for the evening shift as a Monroe City Police officer.
Talton remembered his father’s daily routine.
“He worked there early in the morning from around 5 a.m. and returned around 3 p.m. Mom would always have bathwater ready for him. I remember him always taking a bath and then putting his police uniform on and going to work after that,” he said. “Earlier, I just knew he was a police officer but I didn’t know much more than that.”
It was later that Talton began to realize what kind of impact his dad had on the community.
He first started in what was called the Auxiliary Police, where he wasn’t a full officer and was called on to help out with certain things. After seeing him at work, the Monroe City police chief took Clifford under his wing and became good friends, with Clifford even being a pallbearer at his funeral.
“He said that growing up in a small rural town that he had to work a little harder than the average white male but he said after he did and people started to see his heart,” he said. “He told us that if you do enough right things that people will see that, so don’t worry because people will step in and start vouching for you. And that’s what happened.”
One of the things he became known for was his care for the town’s youth.
When he discovered a young person making a mistake, he would often put them in the back of the police car and take them straight to their parents to let them know what had happened.
“Parents around here really thought highly of my dad and even the kids later on would tell you how my dad, in his way, pointed them in the right direction,” he said. “He was one of those guys who believed in relationships and believed in family. He believed that every kid would make mistakes but he didn’t want kids to pay for that mistake for the rest of their life.”
This was something that showed in his personal life too. When Talton’s father married his mother, she had three children already who he unquestionably took on as his own. Talton said in their family there were no steps or halves — just brothers and sisters.
“Any time I see a man take in another man’s kids and treat them as his own, it makes me think of my dad,” he said. Not only as the principal of Monroe City High School, he and his wife, Lisa, have also welcomed children into their own families.
“We have over the years brought others into our household and fathered and mothered them. We do that,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we have one that just graduated high school with our boys that we took into our house.”
Clifford Talton also became the first Black alderman in Monroe City, a position he was elected to.
“He broke the mold when he first became a police officer, and people got to know his heart,” he said. “They knew he didn’t have a secret motive, he wanted our community to do better and everyone to be represented.”
His father wanted to make sure that everyone’s voice was being heard.
“A lot of people would sit in their houses and talk about things that were going on but no one wanted to do anything about it. My dad was just the opposite,” he said.
Many elderly people, and others, received personal visits from Clifford Talton who would take the time to sit with them and listen to their concerns then take them back to the city council.
“It wasn’t his side agenda. His whole deal was making sure that every citizen in Monroe City was being heard and he did just that,” he said.
Talton said that despite any obstacles he faced while making strides in Monroe City, he never held a grudge or harbored anger.
“One of the best things I have told my kids is that there is good and bad on both sides of the aisle – black and white,” he said. “We were raised like that, not to look at skin color but to look at the character of the people we were hanging out with.”
Talton said one of the most important influences his dad had on him was when he was a young adult. “When I was in my mid-20s, my dad gave his life to Christ and he started living that out in front of us,” he said.
Talton remembered how proud his dad of him was when he made the varsity basketball team and became the first college graduate of the family, but Clifford died before he took the job at the same school he graduated from.
“I get a little choked up about that,” he said. “Because I know that my dad would be so proud.”
