Registration is open for the 17th Pink Pass It On in the District 5K Walk. The walk will be Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. 

QUINCY, Ill. — Registration is open for the 17th annual “Pink Pass It On in the District” 5K walk for breast cancer awareness.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. All proceeds benefit the Blessing Foundation Breast Center Financial Assistance Program.

