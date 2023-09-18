QUINCY, Ill. — Registration is open for the 17th annual “Pink Pass It On in the District” 5K walk for breast cancer awareness.
The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. All proceeds benefit the Blessing Foundation Breast Center Financial Assistance Program.
To participate, walkers are asked for a minimum $25 donation which includes a t-shirt. Children under 12-years-old can walk for free.
Pre-registered walkers can pick up their shirts on Friday, Oct. 20, on the 6th Street Promenade (6th Street between Maine and Hampshire) from 2–6 p.m. “In Honor Of” buttons will be available for purchase during shirt pick-up and during the walk.
On Saturday, Oct. 21, registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with speakers starting at 9:30 a.m. The walk begins immediately after the speakers in Washington Park and goes up and down Maine Street, concluding back in the park. Several drawings will be held at the park after the walk. Those whose names are drawn must be present to win.
The Blessing Breast Center Financial Assistance Program fund is available to patients who have a medical need, but lack the finances to address it on their own, and all community resources have been exhausted.
The 2023 event sponsors include Domestics Etc., Expressions by Christine, Yellow Kiss Boutique, Sweet Apricot, Sassy Jo’s, Platt Daddy BBQ, The Silhouette Shoppe, Huber Advanced Materials, Mercantile Bank, V&R Accounting, Dame Hurdle & Company, The District, WTAD /STARadio, the Quincy Herald-Whig, Quincy Brewing Company and Blessing Health System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.