HANNIBAL — Megan Rapp has played an integral role in Hannibal tourism for more than two decades, beginning when she was a graduate student in St. Louis, working with her professor on exhibits for the Mark Twain Museum.
Since then, she has promoted Hannibal through her work with the Mark Twain Museum and ultimately the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she has worked for 15 years, the last two as director.
On Friday, she bid farewell to the HCVB. “I accepted a creative marketing position that will allow me to work more remotely and hybrid,” she told The Courier-Post.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished, while I’ve been director,” Rapp said. “We created the first mobile friendly UX designed website. That is not separate from the website. The website itself is mobile first and uses UX design principles. We worked with an agency to create a new web site,” she said The previous site had been in place since 2014.
“We’re extremely proud of the new website; that’s the way people find out” what is going on in Hannibal. The mobile and user friendly web site launched this summer.
“We have updated our photo and video assets; we had never hired a professional to take photos of our festivals and seasons downtown. Being able to take professional photos, that’s something that will help us market all the great things” Hannibal has to offer.
In addition, the bureau conducted a visitor profile study, the first in seven years.
“We have also gotten into sports marketing; The group sales manager attended the first sports marketing show,” Rapp said.
While baseball and football come to mind when speaking of sports marketing, this new travel exchange ventures far beyond that.
“Sports have become huge, and especially traveling sports,” she said. “Sports marketing can be a horseshoe tournament, E-sports, cup stacking. When teams come to town, it not only brings the athlete, but also Mom and Dad, siblings. That’s a big untapped market,” she said.
“Hannibal is attractive (to sports marketing) because there are plenty of places to eat, stay, things to do while waiting for your next game. It keeps the family occupied during the down time.
“Also, we secured $200,000 in tourism grants this year.”
Since she took over as director two years ago, “We’ve created new free walking tours for guests, (such as an) online murals tour; there are different walking tours to pick up in convention center. This helps keep people in town longer; the longer they stay the more Hannibal benefits,” Rapp said.
Now that the HCVB is housed adjacent to the Hannibal Aquatic Center, within eyesight of Interstate 72, “Many, many more people stop here first before they start their time in Hannibal, (which gives us an) added opportunity to tell them about all the things to see and do in Hannibal.
“At the old building (at Third and North Street) they would see us on their way out of town. Now we’re easy to see; that visibility and our status as an affiliate state welcome center, (lets people know that) we are a trusted source of information. You want to be visible, you want to be the great first impression of Hannibal. The new welcome center really does that in my opinion.”
Although a city department, “The HCVB is solely funded from the collection of bed tax,” Rapp said. “No general fund, no Hannibal taxes. All from lodging tax. But all city departments work so well together it has been a real honor to be a part of such a great team.
“I want to thank the convention bureau board; they serve on the board out of a willingness to help and a love of the city. We have a strong tourism family here in Hannibal, with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, shops, attractions. Everyone works together, you certainly don’t see that everywhere. Hannibal is lucky.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. I’m excited about my new opportunities, but I will continue to advocate for Hannibal tourism,” she said.
