HANNIBAL — ShredFest is coming soon at Hannibal Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park. The extreme sports competition and exhibition will be July 29.
The Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day. Helmets will be given to the first 25 children in the park.
ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can watch the contests and demonstrations.
Registration for skateboard, scooter, bike and skate competitions begin at noon.
Competitions start at 1 p.m. Judges will award trophies and ribbons, along with lots of special awards.
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is the mecca for action sports in the Hannibal area. Local athletes come to the park daily to try out new tricks and perfect old ones.
Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, encouraged spectators to watch the action at ShredFest.
“This is their chance to show off their talents, they appreciate an audience,” Epker said.
Hannibal Ramp Park is a multi-use park with bikes, boards, skates and blades welcome. The facility is 8800 square feet and features below-grade concrete bowls with 6-foot drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail. Knee and elbow pads are encouraged and helmets are required.
