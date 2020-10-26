HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will begin reduced hours for the winter. Starting Nov. 1, the Ramp Park will be open only on weekends, weather permitting. The hours are noon to dark Saturday and Sunday.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. Users are required to wear helmets and have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
The Ramp Park will be closed December through February, then open on weekends only in March.