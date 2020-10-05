CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II School District has been evolving its plan for keeping everyone as safe as possible from COVID-19, and a team effort involving students, parents, school employees and the health department has been effective as the district gears up for parent-teacher conferences Oct. 19 to 20.
The district’s reopening plan includes meal service changes, increased sanitization and hygiene, and optional use of masks for students and employees. Superintendent Tara Lewis has been sending regular letters to parents and guardians and posting them on the COVID-19 Information tab on the district’s website. Lewis commended parents for keeping students home who showed symptoms, and she said communication and a team effort have been crucial in establishing the district’s reopening plan.
“The team approach has been very effective,” Lewis said. “Open communication about symptoms, testing, and follow up when a negative test result is received have assisted in our group of 850 students and employees continuing with education day to day.”
As of Friday, 130 students had been placed in quarantine since school began Aug. 26, due to symptoms or close contact tracing, with 38 students testing negative for the virus, and one student testing positive. During the same time frame, seven employees had been placed in quarantine, with three employees testing negative and two employees testing positive.
Lewis said 96% of students are receiving in-person learning and 4% are receiving virtual learning — faculty members, board members and community members agreed the ratio was ideal. The overall attendance rate was 96.33% on Friday, which was unchanged from the figure Lewis reported in the midterm letter she wrote Sept. 23.
“We used community and parent surveys along with employee input to develop our reopening plan and it is working. Our students are experiencing in person school in a very close to normal setting,” Lewis said.
Large gatherings for football, band, softball and cheerleading have all been outdoors, Lewis said. The approaching basketball season and cooler weather will bring more indoor gatherings and challenges regarding space and spectator safety. During the first quarter, district facilities were open to students and employees only — the first indoor event will be Parent Teacher Conferences scheduled for Oct. 19-20.
Parents can participate in conferences with their child’s teacher in person, and students will not be permitted to limit the number of people in the buildings. Lewis said phone or video options are available for parents who choose them or are exhibiting symptoms — she stressed anyone who is not feeling well can use alternative means for safety for any school activity.
Lewis said school officials have maintained constant communication with the Ralls County Health Department. RCHD officials will conduct close contact tracing school officials, using seating charts from classroom, buses and the cafeteria provided by the school district. With the first quarter completed, Lewis said the team approach will continue to be important as everyone works to stay safe from situations surrounding the pandemic.
“The uncertainty is challenging but we are proud to be following the wishes of our community by having our school open to in person learning,” Lewis said. “We take this day by day and will continue to do our best to stay open. We will need to continue to have parents be monitoring their students for symptoms and to keep them home until they are symptom free.”
More information and letters from Lewis about the COVID-19 situation are available by visiting http://www.rallsr2.k12.mo.us and clicking on the COVID-19 Communication tab or calling 573-267-3397.