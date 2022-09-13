NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson is warning that a Publishers Clearing House scam has been reported.
A citizen reported to Stinson on Monday that they received a check in the amount of $7,980.50 from Publishers Clearing House along with a letter promising more winnings on the way totaling $2.5 million.
The letter named the recipient as the second-place winner of the $100 million Super Cash Giveaway, claiming other well-known sponsors such as Reader's Digest, Mega Millions, Multi-State Lottery Association and Walmart.
The letter also warned the recipient not to discuss the win with any third parties, “to reduce risk of unauthorized access to your claims information.”
After inspecting the check, which is from a pharmaceutical company for a Publishers Clearing House contest, Stinson called the company and discovered they were unaware of the check.
Stinson believes that fake checks with names and bank routing numbers is where the scam lies. He also said it is one of the more convincing scams he has seen and that many people would just deposit the check just to see what happens, but he warns to never cash a suspicious check.
“I mean why not? If the money doesn’t come then you are out nothing, right?” he said. “Wrong.”
Stinson explained that the fake check is actually a ploy to get your bank account information.
Once you deposit the money into your bank and they attempt to cash the check, it will bounce back as insufficient funds.
“The scammers have now verified that you do have a checking account and they are handed an electronic copy of your checking account routing numbers," he said. "This allows for a lot of options to how they might exploit this information. But the end result is your checking account is wiped clean before you are able to react to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.