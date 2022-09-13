NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson is warning that a Publishers Clearing House scam has been reported.

A citizen reported to Stinson on Monday that they received a check in the amount of $7,980.50 from Publishers Clearing House along with a letter promising more winnings on the way totaling $2.5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.