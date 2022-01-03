Ralls County Sheriff assists travelers with winter road reports

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Roads across the region have been hit hard by ice and snow that rolled in with the new year last Saturday morning. While many enjoy the winter wonderland scenery outside their windows, others look out with concern about travel safety.
Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson hopes to alleviate some of that worry through Facebook by keeping the public updated on road conditions as he travels on his morning patrol. While it’s not a service required of his position, it’s important to Stinson to help people stay safe on the winter roads.
“I started doing this last year after several citizens were asking about how the roads were after a snow storm,” Stinson said. “I felt that maybe posting the information would help caution citizens about treacherous roads or weather that would in turn reduce auto accidents.”
After sharing a warning of the inclement weather on Dec. 31, Stinson posted on Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. with a warning about the freezing rain. He then reported on the road conditions throughout his morning patrol in order to update the public on roads in Ralls County they may have been planning to travel.
“My Patrol takes me to Hwy 61, Hwy 19, Hwy F, Hwy 154, Hwy J, Hwy A. The temps are hovering around 32 degrees at the time of this report. I can say that on all roads that I traveled were just wet. As I write this, I can hear ice hitting my windshield. The temps are expected to drop and the wet conditions will most likely turn to black ice,” Stinson reported with a warning to avoid travel if possible, along with a few tips for those who had to get out. “If you must go out, monitor road conditions and temperatures at all times. Maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front of you and drive slowly. Wet roads can change to ice in an instant. Stay safe everyone!!”
Stinson said he likes to add winter driving tips for those who are less experienced drivers on the ice and snow.
The reports have become popular with many people commenting their thanks, and even asking questions about specific areas. Others have also chimed in their own road reports in the comment sections.
Stinson plans to continue with his reports, and he welcomed others to follow him on Facebook in order to receive the updates during bad weather.
“I will most likely continue it through my term to help those who are my constituents and their families that may live far from here,” he said. “It gives them all peace of mind before tackling the highway and its hazardous conditions.”
