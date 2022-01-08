CENTER, Mo. — Ralls County R-II Schools are discussing a move to a four-day school week in hopes to retain their current staff and motivate others to apply.
Tara Lewis, superintendent of the Ralls County school district, said there is a documented teacher and support staff shortage, and that the number of applicants have decreased over the past several years.
“We hope the schedule would encourage current employees to stay at Ralls rather than to resign and go to a school with a four day schedule,” she said. “We also believe a benefit is in the recruitment of new employees when job openings occur due to retirement.”
Lewis said attendance is another benefit with teachers and staff having the opportunity to schedule appointments on non-school days. She said it will be good for professional development as well.
“Professional Development for our faculty could benefit with consistent Monday Professional Development throughout the school year, rather than our current schedule with it heavily loaded in August, a few days in the school year and several after school dismisses,” she said.
The school would not be in session on Mondays, and Lewis said it would elongate the school day by approximately thirty minutes in order to meet the hours required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
According to Lewis, DESE approved the four-day week ten years ago. She also said that as of the 2021-2022 school year, 20% of Missouri’s public schools, or 118 schools, are using a four-day week. This includes Van-Far R-I, Pike County R-III (Clopton) and Adair County R-I and R-II.
“DESE requires Missouri schools to be in session 1,040 hours plus a minimum of 36 hours additional to cover inclement weather,” Lewis said. “A school is in compliance with either a four-day or a five-day schedule as long as they meet the required number of hours.”
DESE reported on their website in a report titled “January 2020 Four Day School Week Report” that the shorter week has become a way for schools to tackle staff shortages.
“Attending a four-day week was initially thought to be a means to reduce spending, however, in more recent years many districts are using this as a means to attract and retain quality teachers when unable to offer competitive salaries.”
The topic has been on the Ralls County R-II School Board meeting agenda for November and December as a discussion item, and in January a decision will be made. Lewis said it will be up to the board members to decide if they want to take action on the topic.
“A survey has been sent to parents and the results are not complete at this time, she said. “A previous staff survey showed support for the change to a four-day week.”
