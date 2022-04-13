Ralls County Library provides access to more than 3 million books

CENTER, Mo. — Patrons of the Ralls County Library now have access to more than 3 million books.
The library went live on Monday with the Missouri Evergreen program, an organization that connects libraries around the state allowing them to share resources, which is now integrated into their website.
Brian Cleveland, director of Ralls County Library, encourages cardholders to check out the website where they can search the catalogs of more than 50 libraries. To access Missouri Evergreen, select catalogs and then choose the Missouri Evergreen option from the drop down menu on the right.
“If you see a book you want then select it and another Evergreen library will send it to us,” he said.
Cleveland said books from another library will likely take about a week, or e-books can be instantly accessed. Couriers deliver and pick-up books twice a week. He pointed to a pile of bags on a bench waiting to be picked up and delivered to another library in the state.
Converting to an Evergreen library was a task that started in October, requiring them to change out every book to a new barcode, a website update, and more.
Little Dixie Library, also an Evergreen library, sent a helper from Moberly to assist with computer work, and Evergreen also provided technical support.
Cleveland said it will be worth the effort, with a nearly endless variety of books with little to zero extra cost to the library.
“We think it’s a real value for the taxpayers,” he said. “The first year was funded by state library – they have been helpful at funding our conversion process.”
Cleveland said that all cardholders should visit the library as soon as possible to get a new card, which will give them access to check out a book on Evergreen.
He also said library staff are available to answer any questions or to show people the new website. They also plan to host in-person education on Missouri Evergreen sometime in the summer.
Cleveland also wanted to remind patrons of story hour every Thursday at 10 a.m.
This Thursday they will host an Easter hat parade for kids, in addition to story hour, at both 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
