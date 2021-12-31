PERRY, Mo. — A Perry woman was left with minor injuries following a Thursday morning accident in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. on Route D, 3 miles south of Perry.
Involved in the mishap was a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by 61-year-old Karen E. Smith of Perry.
According to the accident report the driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice covered roadway. The car then traveled off the road where it struck a culvert.
Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to the Noble Health Hospital in Mexico.