Ralls County Commissioners ask for help for road repairs

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County roads have been in disrepair after a late, heavy winter and a wet spring pelted the region.
During Monday’s Ralls County Commission meeting, commissioners announced they are seeking outside help to repair the roads.
They are calling for area truckers and gravel truck haulers who want to do some contract work for the county until the repairs are under control. They disclosed the pay to be $100 per hour, per engine.
The commissioners said the bad conditions are due to snow sitting on the road for long periods with little drying time in-between. The onslaught of a rainy spring escalated it into what they called a disaster situation, with all county roads in need of repair at once.
“The people who are willing to do the contract work are helping us out of a hard spot,” said Junior Muehring, commissioner of the Eastern District. “As a commissioner, this is something that keeps you up at night.”
John Lake, commissioner of the Western District, said the county does not have enough trucks or equipment to take on the job.
“The guys are working overtime and on the weekends to try to get things chipped away,” he said. “Please know that all three of us are very concerned about the county roads.”
The commissioners expressed their concern and appreciation of the Ralls County citizens who are enduring the daily drive.
“When you battle a bad road day after day it gets on your nerves and I understand – I’ve done it myself,” said Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard. “Their patience is appreciated and we are doing everything possible.”
Lake said things might be looking up with next week’s prediction of warmer weather and sunshine.
“Sunshine and wind is what is needed,” he said. “If we can get seven good days then we could probably get ahead of it.”
Anyone who is interested in doing contract work for the county should contact the county clerk at 573-985-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.