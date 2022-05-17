Ralls County Bridge on Indiana Lane is complete

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ralls County Commission on Monday signed off on the recently completed Indiana Lane Bridge.
The bridge, which is south of Perry, Mo., crossing over Lick Creek, was funded by the first CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments in the amount of $500,000. Ralls County matched with $200,000.
The work was done by Bleigh Construction.
“We want to give a big shout out to Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments for this grant,” said John Lake, Ralls County commissioner of the Western District. “We also want to thank Bleigh Construction for a job well done.”
Access to the Indiana Lane Bridge, which has no load restrictions, will provide quicker access for emergency vehicles, farmers, and other travelers who have been forced to go around the previous bridge, which had been closed by the state for several years.
“This is a safer way for the fire department and ambulances to get there,” he said.
Lake said the Ralls County Commission will be holding a bridge dedication soon.
Work is also slated soon to begin on another bridge funded by a different grant through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments at Spalding, Mo., which will cross over a small water crossing preventing vehicles from crossing safely.
“We are going to build a bridge and raise that up so it’ll be safe,” Lake said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.