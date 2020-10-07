STAFF REPORT
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City pitcher Riley Quinn pitched a five-inning, nine strikeout shutout against Clopton at home.
Quinn also had two hits and three RBIs at the plate in her win.
The Panthers won the game 14-0, scoring runs in each inning and aided by four Clopton errors.
Monroe City combined for eight hits and two walks for 14 runs, with four runners reaching on Clopton errors.
Monroe City’s Emily Freidank had two hits and three RBIs. Carly Youngblood two hits and a walk.
The Panthers move to 15-4 with its win over Clopton (10-9).
Up next for Monroe City is a Monday road game against Salisbury at 5 p.m.