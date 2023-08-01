QUINCY, Ill. — A Quincy Police Department squad car was stolen Monday morning from the department parking lot at 530 Broadway.
The vehicle was tracked to Hannibal, where the Hannibal Police Department stopped it and arrested Marcus L. McGruder, 46, of Hannibal.
McGruder faces charged of tampering a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing a firearm in Marion County. In Adams County, he faces charges of theft of government property over $10,000 and theft of a law enforcement vehicle.
The Quincy Police Department said McGruder had been loitering in the QPD parking lot for more than 30 minutes when at 7:51 a.m. he broke the driver's side window of the locked squad car and entered it. With the keys in the vehicle, he drove it out of the parking lot and headed west over the Bayview Bridge into Missouri.
QPD said officers were able to track the vehicle with on-board GPS and they noticed Missouri law enforcement agencies.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were notified of the stolen vehicle. The SUV was spotted by the Palmyra Police Department, which initiated a pursuit. Hannibal officers set up on Mo. 168 and picked up the pursuit once inside city limits.
Hannibal Police said the pursuit lasted 14 minutes throughout the city before it ended in a parking lot in the 200 block of Munger Lane where McGruder surrendered.
QPD said there were injuries reported, and the damage to the vehicle was limited to the broken window. The squad car's rifle also was found secured in its secure rifle lock mechanism.
McGruder is being held in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond. His Adams County warrant set bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.