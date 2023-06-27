LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man was seriously injured in a Sunday night crash in Lewis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by James M. Merideth, 30, of Quincy, was heading west at 8:50 p.m. on Route V, 1 ¾ miles west of U.S. 61, when it traveled off the right side of the road, became airborne, rolled several times and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
