PALMYRA, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 10:44 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61, 2 miles south of Palmyra.
Involved in the mishap was a 2012 Dodge pickup driven by 25-year-old Juan J. Hernandez of Chicago, Ill., and a 1994 Grumman Allied postal truck operated by 49-year-old Timothy W. Walker of Quincy.
According to the accident report the postal truck was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by the pickup. The postal truck traveled off the highway and overturned.
Walker, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.