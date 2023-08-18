QUINCY, Ill. — A Quincy man was arrested Friday following an investigation into sexual abuse of a minor.
The Quincy Police Department reported that detectives initiated an investigation on Aug. 5 after receiving a complaint that Zion A. Byrd-White was engaging in sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.
During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Byrd-White's residence and multiple interviews were conducted, leading to the arrest of Byrd-White Friday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Byrd-White was also arrested on an unrelated warrant in Adams County for failure to appear on a charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis. He was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
