QUINCY, Ill. — While work continues on a new permanent home, the Quincy Children's Museum will be moving to a larger temporary space in the near future.
"As we witnessed the overwhelming response and enthusiastic engagement from families, it became evident that (the Museum) would soon require more space to accommodate their growing popularity," Jarid Jones, co-owner of Experience Quincy, said.
The Children's Museum has been utilizing the Studio 101 space at Experience Quincy. Studio 101 is described as a business hatching space in the same building that houses the Quincy Axe Company, Electric Fountain Brewing, and Crush Salon.
"After almost nine months in Studio 101, Quincy Children's Museum has been making incredible strides, and we are proud to have been a part of their journey," Jones said.
While a date for the move has not been set and the new location has yet to be announced, the Quincy Children's Museum is expanding as it continues efforts to raise $10 million through a capital campaign that will be directed to the first phase of development for a permanent home.
The permanent space under development is the former Quincy Paper Box building on the southeast corner of Third and Vermont. The current plan places the opening of the Museum in 2026.
"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Experience Quincy for providing us with the space to thrive and nurture our vision," Amy Peters, Quincy Children's Museum executive director, said. "The support and opportunity afforded by Studio 101 have been instrumental in reaching this pivotal moment in our growth."
Museum guests will still be able to visit the Studio 101 location through the middle of Sept. as the museum works to transition to the new downtown space. In addition, a new satellite exhibit opened at Quincy Art Center on Aug. 19, and the existing satellite exhibit at Quincy Town Center remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.