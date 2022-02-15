MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — The Monroe County Historical Society is calling all quilters for the fifth annual Salt River Quilt Show.
Laurie Gossett, secretary of the Monroe County Historical Society, said they will partner once again with the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site on Oct. 1-2 to display unique handmade quilts from all around the state.
And she said that, for quilters, now is the time to get busy for the show.
“These people who do their quilt entries work for months, and they are amazing quilts,” she said, and then added.
Gosset said the show usually displays approximately 100 handmade quilts, and the theme will be “Quilt Song” and the major category will be quilts associated with favorite or well known songs.
They will also hold a contest to match quilts to the corresponding songs played on a loop in the background; the visitor able to identify the most quilts will win a prize. Door prizes will be drawn on the hour and a grand prize basket raffled off.
Other categories will be:
• Memory Quilts (quilts associated with people or events)
• Quilts Honoring Veterans
• Baby Quilts
• Young Quilters (16 and under)
• Miscellaneous Quilts (including antique quilts).
The event will be held at the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine in Florida, Mo, and raise funds for the Monroe County Historical Society.
Fees charged for quilt entries are $5 per quilt which goes directly to the historical society.
For further information, contact Verna Spangler or other members of the quilt committee — Louise Armstrong at 660-327-5209 or Laurie Gossett at 660-353-0600. You may also contact Marianne Bodine at the Mark Twain Birthplace at 573-565-3440 or Marianne.bodine@dnr.mo.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.