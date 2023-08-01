Proposed department head report ballot language moves forward

HANNIBAL — Two weeks after Hannibal councilmen agreed to ask voters whether they believe city department heads should provide monthly reports to the council, there is a divide over how voters should be asked.
The City Council agreed on Tuesday for the first reading of an ordinance for the ballot question that would require written monthly reports from the city manager, city clerk and other department heads.
First Ward Councilman Darrell McCoy requested the ballot language saying it was derived from conversations he and other councilmen had with constituents.
It will be considered for adoption at the Aug. 15 council meeting.
However, a second proposed ballot question would have also required reports presented at the City Council meeting. The proposal made by 4th Ward Councilman Charlie Phillips and 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke didn't received a first reading by a 4-2 vote.
After the meeting, Franke said there were people in his ward who couldn't see.
"They need to be able to hear such a presentation — not read it," he said. "Additionally, I just believe in transparency and accountability, and I 've never heard of somebody or a chief executive like our city manager who's not willing to verbally communicate with the people they work for. In this case City Council or the public they are supposed to serve."
When asked if a councilman with questions on a monthly report could question a department head during the council meeting, Franke said whenever he asked questions "they tend to call it harassment" citing previous impeachment proceedings brought up against him.
First presented in 2022, the articles of impeachment alleged physical actions and statements against former City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and another former city employee that amounted to a "hostile work environment."
Those proceedings were dismissed in June in Marion County Circuit Court.
Councilmen voted 4-2 — Franke and Phillips dissented — to approve a contract with MJR Law of Kansas City to conduct exit interviews of city employees at a rate of $250 per hour
Franke wished to amend the contract, but couldn't after a motion was on the floor. He said he didn't agree with the city's point of contract, which is Peck or a designee.
The council also tabled a ward map to correct a color coding issue on it, though councilmen did approve 6th Ward Councilman Jeff Veach's request to move the American Legion hall back into his ward as it is where residents in the ward vote.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson sought to return the Fette Subdivision back into the 2nd Ward as he worked with the developer since its inception. Dobson said he also looked at lots in the subdivision for a potential move.
The subdivision was moved into the 1st Ward.
The amendment was defeated by a 4-2 vote.
