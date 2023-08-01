Proposed department head report ballot language moves forward

Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon and 3rd Ward Councilman Stephan Franke discuss a contract to hire a law firm to conduct employee exit interview Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the City Council meeting The contract was approved by a 4-2 vote.

 Courier-Post Photo/Matt Hopf

HANNIBAL — Two weeks after Hannibal councilmen agreed to ask voters whether they believe city department heads should provide monthly reports to the council, there is a divide over how voters should be asked.

The City Council agreed on Tuesday for the first reading of an ordinance for the ballot question that would require written monthly reports from the city manager, city clerk and other department heads.

