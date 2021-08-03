HANNIBAL — Property owners in the city of Hannibal will be seeing their property tax bill shrink a bit in 2021, based on the aggregate assessed valuations of Marion and Ralls counties that has been provided the city.
All totaled the combined decrease of the city’s General, Police and Fire Retirement and Library funds will amount to $0.0603 per $100 assessed valuation, dipping from $1.2381 in 2020 to a proposed rate of $1.1778 in 2021.
Individually the General Fund’s decrease will be $0.0389, going from $0.7979 in 2020 to $0.7590 in 2021. The Library Fund will drop $0.0146, going from $0.3000 in 2020 to $0.2854 in 2021. The Police and Fire Retirement Fund will decline $0.0068, going from $0.1402 in 2020 to $0.1334 in 2021.
According to City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, the first step in setting the property tax rate for 2021 is to have a public hearing. During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council a public hearing to discuss the 2021 ad valorem property tax rates was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
Zerbonia said that following the public hearing an ordinance will be presented to adopt the proposed tax rate that has been approved by the state for Hannibal.
In other business, a resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to execute a three-year lease agreement between the city and Canton Marine Towing in the amount of $1,000 per month for use of a docking site on the Hannibal riverfront.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a three-year lease agreement between the city and Riverboat Excursions, Inc., (Mark Twain Riverboat Co.) in the amount of $7,000 per year for use of city-owned property on the Hannibal riverfront.
A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to execute a special warranty deed and agreement for the transfer of real estate between the city and Lori Rogers for the sale of city-owned property at 214 Division St. in the amount of $500 plus costs.
Approval was given a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a special warranty deed and agreement for transfer of real estate between the city and Rogers for the sale of city-owned property at 1413 Henry St. for $500 plus costs.
The mayor was authorized to execute a service agreement between the city and Saltus Technologies, LLC, in the amount of $16,819 for annual electronic citation service for the Hannibal Police Department.
Approval was also given HPD to purchase nine mobile data terminals from CDW-G for $17,563.
Given first reading was a bill authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the office of state courts administrator for automation of the municipalities court and amending the city code regarding costs and fees of the municipal court.
First reading was given a bill amending the city code of ordinances regarding nuisance and littering penalties.
A bill vacating a portion of an undeveloped street in the Stillwell Hayward subdivision, near the Old Baptist Cemetery, was given a first reading.
A bid of $78,000 from Hutchinson Recreation and Design for an octagon shelter on the riverfront was approved.
Approval was given the reappointments of Chad Collier and Kelly Smith to the Hannibal Housing Authority. Collier’s term will expire in April 2024 while Smith’s term will end in April 2025.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, in council chambers at city hall regarding B-multiple family zoning to include galleries in uses classification.