Principal returns to Eugene Field on probationary status

After placed on administrative leave last week, Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary, has returned to her position on a probationary status.

 COURIER-POST FILE PHOTO

HANNIBAL — After being placed on probationary leave last week, Eugene Field Principal Kelsey Whitley has returned to her position on a probationary status.

This comes after the Hannibal School Board met with Whitley Saturday in a closed session during a special board meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.