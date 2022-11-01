Principal returns to Eugene Field on probationary status

HANNIBAL — After being placed on probationary leave last week, Eugene Field Principal Kelsey Whitley has returned to her position on a probationary status.
This comes after the Hannibal School Board met with Whitley Saturday in a closed session during a special board meeting.
During that meeting, a social media post and its interpretation were discussed.
“After a thorough discussion with Mrs. Whitley, the consensus of the Board was to allow Mrs. Whitley to return to her duties as Principal of Eugene Field Elementary on probationary status," the school reported in a recent press release.
Shawn Brown, Assistant Superintendent will be working directly with Mrs. Whitley during the 2022-2023 school year.
Whitley addressed the social media post that caused her to be on administrative leave in an apology posted on the school’s social media page on Monday, Oct. 24.
“I understand the difference between intent and impact and while my intent was never to endorse a photo that appears racist, I understand the impact of this photo on community members,” she said. “I am incredibly sorry for this hurt I have caused and I pray for the opportunity to do everything in my power to regain the trust of my district, community and families.”
During the week Whitley was on administrative leave, Maria Mundle, former vice superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, filled in.
On O ct. 23, Susan Johnson issued a statement saying the district "remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and high quality work environment for our teachers and staff."
