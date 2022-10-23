Principal of Eugene Field Elementary put on administrative leave

HANNIBAL – Susan Johnson, Superintendent of the Hannibal School announced Sunday that Kelsey Whitley, Principal at Eugene Field Elementary has been placed on administrative leave.
During her absence, Maria Mundle, former Assistant Superintendent will be filling in.
"Hannibal Public Schools remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and high quality work environment for our teachers and staff," said Johnson.
"We realize you may have questions regarding this situation; however, because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time.
"We appreciate your ongoing support of our students, staff, and district.”