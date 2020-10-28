Pirates soccer wins big over Moberly

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer team won its ninth game in a row on Tuesday, defeating Moberly 8-0 at Veterans Sports Complex.
“Defense played really well yet again, and our guys did a good job of moving the ball and playing it wide to create space,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Was good to see the guys finish their chances as well as they did tonight.”
Senior midfielder Tristen Terrill scored the first of his three goals five minutes into the contest, with an assist from senior forward Trevauhn Jenkins. Terrill scored Hannibal’s second goal 24 minutes into the game, with an assist from sophomore forward Sheldon Bergheger.
Jenkins scored Hannibal’s third goal right before halftime, off an assist from sophomore midfielder Drew Porter. Porter then scored an unassisted goal right after halftime.
Jenkins scored his second goal off an Porter assist 10 minutes into the second half to give the Pirates a 5-0 lead. Sophomore midfielder Alex Friday scored a goal a minute later to give the Pirates a six-goal advantage.
Porter scored his second goal 15 minutes into the second half, which was also unassisted. Terrill scored Hannibal’s final goal with three minutes remaining off an assist from sophomore midfielder DaeShon Glasgow.
The Pirates finish conference play with a perfect 8-0 record and are now 13-4 overall.
Hannibal will close out its regular season on Thursday with a home game against Hickman.