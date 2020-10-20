HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates hung on to defeat conference foe Fulton 3-2 in a rain-soaked soccer game at Veterans Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Hannibal now sits at first place in the North Central Missouri Conference (6-2 conference, 10-4 overall) after defeating Fulton for the second time this season. Both wins were 3-2 victories for Hannibal.
Pirates head coach Eric Hill said it is a big confidence boost for his team to beat Fulton twice.
“All of these games we’ve been playing in conference with the exception of Kirksville have been one goal games,” Hill said. “Each one of these wins we get is big in preparing us for the postseason. Not only that, but the game game on the schedule.”
Hannibal junior defenseman Kolin Westhoff scored the first goal of the game with an assist from midfielder Tristen Terrill.
The Pirates then took a 2-0 goal lead later in the first half with a goal from senior forward Trevauhn Jenkins.
Fulton’s Jayden Ayers then scored a goal off a rebound to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 2-1.
Hannibal responded with a goal from Tristen Terrill, assisted by sophomore midfielder Drew Porter.
Fulton managed one more goal later in the second half when Alban Dervishi scored.
“Our goalkeeper Parker (Terrill) was coming out of the box to play the ball,” Hill said. “The ball kind of caught him up by his chest, instead of down where he was anticipating the ball to be. (Dervishi) ended up getting a shot on it as he recovered and the shot was too much.”
A thunderstorm caused a 45-minute delay with 4:42 remaining in the second half.
Hill said Fulton came out playing intense once play resumed.
“I thought our guys played well and was able to close it out,” Hill said. “Fulton was putting a lot of pressure on. I thought our defense and our forwards coming back to defend did a nice job.”
There was rain throughout the game and Hill said it made it made ballhandling tricky.
“I think other than those two breakdowns, they played well,” Hill said. “There were some scrambles back in the box. I think they did a nice job of getting cleaned up and cleared out. They did a nice job of snuffing out Fulton’s attacks before they got too dangerous.”
Hannibal has two more games this week, both at home. The Pirates will play Warrenton on Thursday and Marshall on Saturday.
“Tomorrow, we are going to go light,” Hill said. “We are not going to over-work ourselves this week. We are just going to get some touches, do a little bit of possession and some basic stuff we do at practice so that the guys have their legs.”