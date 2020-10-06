Pirates defeat Kirksville with six-goal outburst

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates had its offense attack on top of their game during Tuesday’s home match against Kirksville and came away with a 6-1 win.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said his team’s offense and defense played well in Tuesday’s win.
“I think we just continued playing our style and kept doing what we do,” Hill said. “We didn’t panic … or change what we do. When we get those opportunities to get the ball to our forwards and take advantage of our speed, we look for it.”
Pirates midfielder Drew Porter scored less than six minutes into the game to give Hannibal a 1-0 lead. Just six minutes, later Kirksville’s Bryce Ensign scored a goal to tie the game at 1-1. Hannibal midfielder Tristen Terrill broke the tie four minutes later with a goal, and the Pirates entered halftime with a 2-1 lead.
Hill and the Hannibal coaching staff made some halftime observations and adjustments that would lead to a four-goal second half.
“(Kirksville’s) goalkeeper was playing up high, and we had a goal that led directly to it when Tristen took a shot from 35 to 40 yards out and the keeper was out of position,” Hill said. “As he had to recover, all he was able to do was kind of knock it down and we had a guy who was right on top of it to knock it in.”
Hannibal midfielder Kayne Whitley scored a goal 13 minutes into the second half, which was the first of two goals for the Pirates senior. Soon after, Tristen Terrill scored his second goal of the night. Defenseman Blayde Terrill would score Hannibal’s sixth goal with less than six minutes to go in the game.
Pirates goalkeeper Parker Terrill made four saves and only allowed one goal. He also missed a penalty kick in the second half.
“He’s always talking about his chances of taking a (penalty kick) because he is so good at them,” Hill said. “As far as in between the pipes, he did a great job. Made a couple of great saves and came off his line well.”
Hannibal moves to 7-4 after its win over Kirksville. The Pirates will play next on Monday at Capital City High at 6:30 p.m.
“Our schedule gets real busy next week and the week after, so we will work hard (the rest of the week),” Hill said. “We are going to get some conditioning in to make sure we are ready to go.”