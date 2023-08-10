BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Pike County injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Harley-Davison FLTSC driven by Jay T. Taylor, 54, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 4 p.m. south of 15548 Highway NN when it traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.