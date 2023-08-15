PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Friday afternoon motorcycle crash in Pike County seriously injured a Columbia man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Honda VTX1800F3 driven by Richard F. Love, 58, of Columbia, was heading north at 1:15 p.m. on Highway M, north of County Road 463. When the driver braked for an unknown reason and began skidding, the patrol said he lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and ejected him.
