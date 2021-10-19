HANNIBAL — Jon and Margaret Gundling stood in the rain on Broadway Friday afternoon and placed a folding chair in front of the mural site of the Mark Twain Zephyr. The chair, stamped “Hannibal Division Train No. 44” on the back of it, has now been returned to its rightful place after some years away.
The chair was an original to the Mark Twain Zephyr train which stopped at Hannibal on one of 60 stops on the Burlington to Saint Louis route.
“These chairs actually would go down to St. Louis and they would load up and they would have more passengers than they could seat,” said Margaret. “So they had twelve chairs they sat up in the baggage department and this is a chair that sat there.”
Now with the mural now in progress, and the train itself undergoing a complete restoration, it was the perfect time for the chair to return to Hannibal to stay.
“(The chair) says Hannibal on it so that it would be returned to Hannibal when it was on the train,” said Jon. “Now I have returned it to Hannibal.”
Gundling acquired the chair through his father, George Gundling, who worked for the Railway Express and serviced the Zephyr in the late ‘40s until its last run in 1958. The Gundling family has roots in the railroad, as his great grandfather opened the train station in 1882.
With umbrellas in hand, a group of donors who made the mural possible gathered around the chair and admired the remarkable progress by Ray Harvey. After a short dedication of the mural and the chair by Deborah White, the group moved to the Hannibal History Museum for refreshments where the chair will now be on display.
Deborah White currently lives in Nashville, but is a dedicated Hannibal native who has commissioned a number of the murals in Hannibal. She fully funded Molly Brown on La Azotea, Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer on Finn’s Food and Spirits, the Postage Stamp at the butterfly garden, Union Depot on the side of the History Museum, and others. She also proposed and procured the Continental Cement mural on Third Street.
She said it all began when she brought two Nashville friends to Hannibal in 2018.
“They looked around and said that there was no place to take pictures with historical characters,” she said. “The first mural on City Hall had not been painted yet but was under contract.”
The Zephyr mural was a group effort started by White who reached out to a local train enthusiast.
“Archie Hayden joined forces with me and we just reached out to friends. We did not have a GoFundMe and we did not have a kick starter,” she said. “I put a couple things on Facebook, and we called friends who were big donors.”
A fundraiser was also held at the La Azotea Lounge in Hannibal. April Azotea, owner of the popular martini/cocktail lounge, auctioned off her own artwork, raising $3,500 which took care of all remaining expenses for the mural.
Pam Lyng was also excited to contribute to the project. Both she and her husband John Lyng, former Hannibal mayor, have family ties to the railroad. She also has great memories as a child of watching the trains go by.
“I used to sit on Lover’s Leap before it was all developed and watch trains at the roundhouse couple to where you could see and hear and they weren’t the same,” she said. “Mom would take us, and when the passenger trains were here, we would wave at people as they would go by — it was fun.”
White believes Hannibal’s murals will put the town on the map, and said the Zephyr mural is already gaining national recognition. It will be featured in a documentary put on by the Mark Twain Zephyr Corporation and in a film about Hannibal.
She said the ball is also rolling for Hannibal to become a “Mural City.”
“A year ago, I wrote to the chamber and visitor’s center to have Hannibal named a mural city and that ball is rolling,” she said. “Hopefully we can get grant money to put us in line for more tourism which means more dollars for Hannibal.”
White said she is already in the planning phase of another Ray Harvey mural in Hannibal.
“Now I am commissioning the Old McKnight horse watering fountain and will start in the next three weeks,” she said. “It’s going to go somewhere special.”
