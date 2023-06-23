Pickleball courts near completion at Huckleberry Park

HANNIBAL — The pickleball courts in Huckleberry Park will be ready for play next week, now that painting has been finished.
The project began in April, with demolition of the old tennis courts, re-asphalting, surfacing, painting and sealing the courts. The courts also have new poles, nets and fencing.
The work turned four tennis courts into six pickleball courts and two tennis courts.
Tom Batenhorst, Park Board president, said the work was badly needed.
“The current rubber surface had been damaged by a windstorm and was becoming unplayable, for both pickleball and tennis," said Batenhorst. "Also, the rise in popularity of pickleball showed the need for pickleball-only courts.”
Hannibal Parks & Recreation started offering pickleball leagues at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center in 2014 and it soon became very popular.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation will host a fall pickleball league for leisure, intermediate and advanced players. Batenhorst said many players get together on Tuesday nights at Huckleberry Park to play and new players are welcome.
“Although it’s low-impact exercise, studies have shown pickleball can be a very good workout, with improvements in cholesterol levels and blood pressure," he said. "You can make new friends and because pickleball is so social you don't realize you're getting exercise.“
